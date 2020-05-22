By David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON (.) – The US Commerce Department said on Friday that it is adding 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations, and to address national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and others. military activities.

The blacklist marks the latest effort by the Donald Trump government in a campaign against firms linked to military purchases and punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities. It comes as Communist Party leaders in Beijing on Friday revealed details of a plan to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

The Commerce Department said it is sanctioning nine companies and institutions because they were “complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s crackdown, massive arbitrary arrest, forced labor and high-tech surveillance against Uighurs. ” and others.

The government cited seven commercial entities for allowing China’s high-tech surveillance. The Commerce Department also added 24 government and commercial organizations to the economic list for supporting the acquisition of items for use by the Chinese military.

Among the companies named is NetPosa <300367.SZ>, one of the most famous artificial intelligence firms in China, whose facial recognition unit is linked to surveillance of Muslims in the northwest of the country.

Qihoo 360, a leading cybersecurity company in China whose research is widely followed by security professionals, was also added.

The Commerce Department said it is adding companies to its “entity list” that prohibits companies and organizations from accessing US technology without specific approval from Washington.

The new lists follow a similar move in October 2019, when the Commerce Department added 28 public security offices and Chinese companies – including some of the top artificial intelligence startups and video surveillance company Hikvision. <002415.SZ>– to a commercial blacklist due to the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

(Report by David Shepardson, Additional report by Stephen Nellis and Greg Mitchell in San Francisco, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)