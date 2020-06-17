GENEVA (AP) – A US ambassador said Wednesday that Washington « is committed to addressing its shortcomings, including racial discrimination » and that it is doing so with transparency, moments before the main UN human rights body began a urgent debate.

The United States Ambassador to Geneva, Andrew Bremberg, noted that President Donald Trump has condemned the actions of police officers linked to the death of George Floyd on May 25 and that on Tuesday he signed a decree to reform the police forces. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer squeezed his neck and knee against the floor for several minutes until he stopped moving.

« The United States recognizes and is committed to addressing its deficiencies, including racial discrimination and the injustices that stem from that discrimination, that persist in our society, » said Bremberg. « All democracy faces challenges, the difference is in how we face them. »

Bremberg said in a statement that the decree was « an example of the transparency and sensitivity of our rulers to hold violators accountable for their actions and to reform our own system. »

The Human Rights Council in Geneva, at a call from African nations, was preparing to start an « urgent debate » on « human rights violations inspired by racism, systematic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests «

The UN-backed council, which has 47 member states, was also discussing a draft resolution tabled by the Africa Group targeting the United States. He calls for the creation of a commission of inquiry – the agency’s strongest tool for inspecting rights violations – on « systemic racism » and abuses against « Africans and people of African descent » in the United States and beyond.

The work would be carried out « with the aim of bringing the perpetrators of crimes to justice, » the document says.

Bremberg said that the United States is the “main promoter” of human rights in the world and added: “We are not excluded from the investigation, but any HRC resolution on this issue that identifies countries by name must be inclusive, noting that racism is a problem in many countries. «