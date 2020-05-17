The United States Government has accused Chinese tech giant Huawei of organized crime and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The indictment, which is also directed against two subsidiary companies, was filed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn and also includes other charges, including money laundering, obstruction of justice and violation of sanctions. The Justice Department move marks a major escalation in the Trump Administration’s legal battle against the world’s largest maker of telecommunications equipment.

The indictment is in addition to other charges filed last year against Huawei’s CEO, Meng Wanzhou, who is in Canada on bail, awaiting his extradition to the United States.

“Today we announce that we are bringing criminal charges against telecommunications giant Huawei and its associates for nearly two dozen alleged crimes,” said Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. “As I told Chinese representatives in August, China must enforce its companies and citizens to comply with the law.”

In the indictment, the Justice Department accuses Huawei and its subsidiaries of implementing “an organized crime scheme to the detriment of the security of the United States.” He accuses them of making “decades-long efforts” to steal trade secrets, including source codes and user manuals for Internet routers, with the aim of “growing Huawei’s business.”

Washington has long battled Huawei, a company it believes may be exploited by the Chinese government for espionage. The US Administration has banned the federal government from using technology from the Chinese telecommunications giant and is trying to pressure allied countries not to turn to Huawei to develop their 5G networks.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe

.