US accuses Houthi rebels of missing “great opportunity” for peace in Yemen

May 7, 2021

The United States on Friday accused the Houthi rebels of having “missed a great opportunity” to move towards a resolution of the conflict in Yemen by rejecting a meeting with UN envoy Martin Griffiths in Oman.

“There is a fair agreement on the table that can bring immediate relief to Yemenis,” the State Department said in a statement issued at the end of a new tour to the region by the US envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking. led to Saudi Arabia and Oman.

“The Houthis have missed a great opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to peace and to advance this proposal by refusing to meet with the UN special envoy, Griffiths, in Muscat, especially in light of the willingness shown by the government of the Republic of Yemen to reach an agreement to end the conflict, “he added.

“Contrary to their statements on the humanitarian situation in Yemen, the Houthis are making it worse by continuing to attack Marib,” lamented US diplomacy.

The United Nations is trying to reach a ceasefire between the government – backed by Saudi Arabia – and the Houthi rebels – backed by their rival Iran – who have been at war for more than six years causing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the UN.

The organization deplored the lack of progress in the peace talks on Wednesday, after a week of intense diplomatic negotiations in the Persian Gulf with the parties to the conflict.

With information from AFP

