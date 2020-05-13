..- Hackers linked to China are breaking into US organizations conducting research on Covid-19, US officials said Wednesday, warning scientists and public health officials to be on the lookout for cyber theft.

In a joint statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security said the FBI was investigating digital thefts from US organizations by “cyber actors” linked to China.

Authorities said they were monitoring “attempts to unlawfully identify and obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatment and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with Covid-19 related research.”

The statement did not provide further details on the identities of the targets or the “hackers.”

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China routinely denies US allegations of cyber espionage.

Coronavirus-related research and data have become an intelligence priority for hackers of all types.

Last week, . reported that computer spies linked to Iran had targeted staff at the American drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc., whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients with Covid-19.

In March and April, . reported on advanced attempts by hackers to enter the World Health Organization as the pandemic spread across the world.