Germans do not have atomic weapons, but, through the Atlantic Alliance, they pledged to help Americans with theirs. In an open letter, Trump’s emissary says the partnership is threatened by the Merkel government, and US diplomacy on Thursday accused Germany of not doing its part in NATO’s nuclear deterrence policy. The criticism was made public after a report showed that in 2019 alone, the Donald Trump administration spent $ 35.4 billion on the financing and development of atomic weapons.

“Germany must make it clear that it is keeping its promises,” wrote Richard Grenell

The accusation was published in an open letter in the German newspaper Die Welt. In the text, Richard Grenell, who accumulates the posts of ambassador in Berlin and head of American espionage, says that it is not because the Cold War is over that European security is not threatened.

The main target of his criticism in the text was the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a coalition partner of the conservatives in the Angela Merkel government, for its support for nuclear disarmament.

According to Grenell, the U.S., including Trump, supports nuclear disarmament, but sees possession of atomic weapons as a necessary deterrent to threats coming from Russia and North Korea.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian installation of new nuclear missiles on the periphery of Europe and the new capabilities of China, North Korea and other countries make it clear that the threat is too much present,” wrote Grenell.

In the text, the ambassador states that, if the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, a member of the SPD, wants Germany to be “a power of peace”, as he claims, “instead of undermining the solidarity that forms the basis of deterrence. nuclear power “, should” fulfill its commitments to allies and continuously invest in NATO’s nuclear participation “.

“Political leadership in Germany, especially that of the SPD, must make it clear that the government is keeping these promises,” says the text.

Two weeks ago, MP Rolf Mützenich, head of the SPD bench in Parliament, called on the government to compel the American military to withdraw nuclear weapons from German territory.

The United States is authorized to park atomic weapons in Germany as part of an agreement in which Washington provides the necessary support to the German military. In Germany, due to the country’s history in the past century, defense expenditures are traditionally unpopular from a political point of view.

The comment was made by Mützenich after Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would approve an agreement with the United States for new fighters to replace Germany’s obsolete warplanes.

Grenell is a frequent name in the German news and often generates irritation among the authorities in Berlin for what is seen as interference in German politics and for moving away from the traditional role of ambassador. He was recently elevated to acting director of the national secret service, which brought him even closer to the Trump circle.

NATO’s concept of “nuclear sharing” calls for Germany and other countries in the Atlantic Alliance to carry US atomic weapons in an emergency – the German Armed Forces do not have their own nuclear weapons. The United States stores several atomic weapons at an air base near Büchel, in the west of the country.

“A credible nuclear deterrent, even with aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons” is a key NATO capability, wrote Grenell. “This capability is needed in today’s world, and Germany has pledged to contribute to it.”

