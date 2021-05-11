US accuses Darkside hackers of attacking its pipelines

Washington, May 10 (EFE) .- The US authorities on Monday accused the group of hackers Darkside of being responsible for the cyberattack against the largest network of oil pipelines in the country, whose suspension of operations threatens the supply of fuel in the the east coast of the United States and could push prices up.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicated in a statement that Darkside is “responsible for compromising the Colonial pipeline networks,” which transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from the refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the south and east of the US.

The FBI also said in a statement that it continues to work with the company and its government partners in the investigation of a “ransomware” attack, through which the group of hackers blocked access to the company’s computers and asks for money. to release them.

The company, located in Georgia and that since Friday, when the attack was registered, had to suspend its operations, announced this Monday in a statement that they have put in place a plan that will allow the progressive and phased return of the service, until it is restored from substantial form at the end of the week.

“My Administration is closely following the cyberattack,” President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House, who warned that they are prepared to take additional measures.

The cyberattack, which could be the largest on America’s oil infrastructure, forced the Biden administration to bring together a task force from the White House and the Department of Transportation.

Biden, who spoke at an economic event accompanied by his vice president, Kamala Harris, anticipated that they will lead a “global effort” against these types of attacks by transnational criminals who, he said, “often use global money laundering networks to carry them out. “

The president pointed out that, according to US intelligence data, “so far there is no evidence” that “Russia is involved” and recalled that he hopes to meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without mentioning a date.

That appointment is expected to take place in June, when Biden will travel to Europe for meetings like those of the G7 and NATO.

But yes “there is evidence”, he added, that the group of hackers is in Russia, and considered that the authorities of that country have “some responsibility to deal with this.”

At a press conference at the White House, one of Biden’s main cybersecurity advisers, Anne Neuberger, explained that the variant of “ransomware” detected in Colonial’s computer systems was known to the FBI, which had been analyzing this computer virus. since October last year.

Asked about it, Neuberger declined to reveal whether Colonial has paid any rewards to hackers to unlock the computers and referred such questions to the company, which so far has not provided details on that point.

In the past, the FBI has advised “ransomware” companies not to pay rewards to cybercriminals because they could encourage more attacks.

However, Neuberger explained that the Administration is currently reviewing that position to see what the best strategy is, and did not detail whether they have advised Colonial to pay the reward that the hackers are asking for.

For her part, the White House domestic security adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, indicated that Biden is receiving “periodically” information about the incident.

Sherwood-Randall pointed out at the daily White House press conference that currently “there are no problems of supply shortages”, although the Executive is preparing for “any possible scenario.”

The criminal intelligence platform DarkTracer published a message on its Twitter account in which Darkside points out that its objective is “to make money and not create problems for society”, by identifying itself as an apolitical group and not participating in geopolitics.

“It is not necessary to link ourselves with a defined government and look for our other reasons,” added that group.

On Sunday night, Joe Biden lifted restrictions on the transport of fuel by road in order to avoid any shortages before the closure of Colonial.

Colonial transports 45% of the fuel that supplies to the east coast along 8,850 kilometers of oil pipelines, which has led experts to evaluate the different scenarios that could lead to a prolonged interruption of its operations.

In addition to a rise in prices, analysts do not rule out the possibility of a shortage for the smaller airports in the eastern part of the country.

The New York Stock Exchange opened the day with an advance of 2.17% in the energy sector after the stoppage of Colonial operations and moderated the pace after the firm’s pronouncement on Monday, while the prices of fuel futures such as gasoline They leveled off in the middle of the day after they soared earlier in the day to $ 2,216 a gallon, a high not seen in three years.

Patrick De Haann, head of oil analysis at the technology company specializing in fuel prices GasBuddy, told CNBC that the market has responded with “great caution”, as it is unknown if the pipeline will resume operation tomorrow or if it will be in three days.

(c) EFE Agency