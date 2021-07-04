US accuses computer chip supplier Broadcom of illegal monopoly

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has indicted the computer chip vendor Broadcom from illegally monopolize the semiconductor components market, as announced by the body itself this Friday.

The FTC has unanimously voted to bring charges against the company, with newly appointed President Lina Khan not participating in the vote. At the same time, the organization has voted in favor of accepting a proposed consent order for public comment.

The proposed settlement would prohibit Broadcom from signing some exclusivity or fidelity contracts with certain customers and would require the company not to make access to the chips conditional on exclusivity or loyalty agreements. Also you would prohibit retaliation against customers who deal with their competitors, as reported by CNBC.

“We are pleased to move towards resolving this broadband issue with the FTC on terms that are substantially similar to our previous agreement with the European Commission regarding the same products. We do not agree that our actions violated the law or the FTC’s characterizations of our businessWe look forward to moving away from this matter and continuing to focus on supporting our clients through an environment of accelerated digital transformation. We are equally pleased that the FTC investigation into our other businesses was closed without actions, “Broadcom said in a statement.

The company reached an agreement with the European Commission in October 2020, as antitrust regulators in the region also opposed its exclusivity agreements. Under that pact, Broadcom agreed to suspend them and comply with what was agreed with the Commission for seven years.

The FTC has alleged in its complaint that Broadcom has used the exclusivity agreements to illegally monopolize markets for computer chip components, known as semiconductors, which offer television and broadband Internet.

Broadcom is “one of the few major suppliers of five related chip types,” said the Commission, claiming that the company illegally held monopoly power. through long-term partnerships with at least ten original equipment manufacturers that make set-top boxes and broadband devices.

The agreements, supposedly, prevented those OEMs from buying chips from Broadcom’s rivals. The FTC claims that the company also made similar agreements with major service providers.

“By signing exclusivity and loyalty agreements with key customers at two levels of the supply chain, Broadcom created insurmountable barriers for businesses they were trying to compete with it, “the FTC said in the statement.

The indictment follows the commission’s first public meeting under Khan on Thursday. At the meeting, Khan, a Democrat, made it clear through her agenda that the FTC would take a much more proactive role in enforcing antitrust laws under his leadership.

While the issues put to the vote Thursday coincided with partisan lines, the agency’s two Republican commissioners voted notably with Democrats on Friday’s indictments against Broadcom.

“Today’s complaint reflects the Commission’s commitment to enforce antitrust laws against monopolistseven in high-tech industries, “Acting Director of the FTC’s Office of Competition, Holly Vedova, said in a statement.

“The United States Has a Monopoly Problem. Today’s Action is a step towards solving that problem by opposing the heavy-handed tactics of a monopolist in important markets for key broadband components. Much work remains to be done and we need the tools and resources to do it. But I have full confidence in the commitment of the FTC staff to this effort, “Vedova continued.

After knowing the news, Broadcom shares are falling about 1% in the stock market.