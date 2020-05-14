15 minutes. The authorities of the United States (USA) denounced Wednesday attempts by China to steal information on the development of vaccines and treatments against COVID-19.

The allegations were made by the FBI and the government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA).

“It has been observed that these actors (hackers) are illicitly trying to identify and obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments and tests from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19 related research,” both institutions indicated.

The FBI and CISA also warned that theft of this type of information would jeopardize the goal of achieving treatment. “safe, effective and efficient” for COVID-19.

recommendations

Officials recommended that research organizations “beef up” their cybersecurity to “prevent theft” and fix any gaps in their computer systems.

In addition, they advised to avoid any media attention to avoid “increased interest and cyber activity” by pirates.

Cyberattacks

Cyber ​​attacks have increased in recent months as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

On April 22, the Justice Department reported that the FBI had received more than 3,600 computer crime-related complaints about COVID-19, many of them perpetrated through websites advertising false vaccines and cures.

To attract user traffic, these websites used domains with words like “covid19” or “coronavirus”.

As a consequence of the health crisis, the tension between Washington and Beijing has also increased.

The US government feeds the hypothesis of China’s responsibility in the spread of the pandemic for allegedly “hiding” information about the “severity” of the coronavirus, which President Donald Trump refers to as the “Chinese virus”.