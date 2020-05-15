US authorities accused Chinese hackers on Wednesday of carrying out cyberattacks against US research centers to steal information about the vaccines and treatments being tested against COVID-19.

This was denounced by the FBI and the Government Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure (CISA), under the Department of Homeland Security, in a statement, with which they seek to “raise awareness of the threat to the investigation related to COVID-19” .

The FBI is currently conducting investigations into alleged cyber attacks by Chinese “hackers” on organizations in the United States that are conducting research on the new coronavirus.

“It has been observed that these actors (hackers) are illicitly trying to identify and obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments and tests from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19 related research,” indicates the note.

The FBI and CISA warned that theft of this type of information would jeopardize the goal of achieving a “safe, effective and efficient” treatment for COVID-19.

For this reason, they urged research centers to reinforce their cybersecurity to avoid thefts and solve any breach in their computer systems; and they advised to avoid any media attention to avoid “greater interest and cyber activity” on the part of the pirates.

The US authorities launched these allegations against China without providing any supporting evidence.

An official consulted by the CNN television network specified that some of the institutions and research organizations allegedly targets of Chinese cyberattacks have been hospitals, laboratories and pharmaceutical companies.

The “hacking” has also affected the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and which has seen an increase in daily cyberattack attempts, according to that source.

In recent months, cyber attacks have increased as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

On April 22, the United States Department of Justice reported that the FBI had received more than 3,600 complaints related to computer crimes related to COVID-19, many of them perpetrated through websites that advertised vaccines and false cures.

As a consequence of the health crisis, the tension between Washington and Beijing has also increased, as the US government feeds the hypothesis of China’s responsibility in the spread of the pandemic for allegedly “hiding” information about the “severity” of the coronavirus, by that President Donald Trump refers to as the “Chinese virus”.

In addition, the White House defends the hypothesis, rejected by much of the scientific community and the World Health Organization (WHO), which attributes the pathogen to an “animal origin” that the coronavirus was generated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial focus of the pandemic.

According to The New York Times, which quotes officials and former officials of the US Administration, the decision to make these accusations of cyber attacks public is part of a broad deterrence strategy, designed by the United States Cyber ​​Command, which reports to the Department of Defense, and the National Security Agency.

Under the legal authority granted to them by Trump nearly two years ago, the two agencies have the power to infiltrate Chinese networks to orchestrate response cyberattacks, although it is currently unknown whether any have finally been carried out.

This new episode of the tensions between Washington and Beijing comes amid the serious health crisis triggered by the spread of the new coronavirus.

The North American country is the current epicenter of the pandemic, leading worldwide both the number of infections and the number of deaths.

In this situation, the director of the Science and Technological Innovation Program of the Wilson Center ideas laboratory, Meg King, highlighted in a statement sent to Efe the importance of “health technology tools”, keys to ending the pandemic, but that they can also be used to carry out cyber attacks.

And he considered that this type of information can be used to achieve geopolitical advantages or financial gains, making the US warning on Wednesday “crucial.” “Just as the medical community protects patient data, advances in research must also be safeguarded,” he said.

