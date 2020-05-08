© Provided by .

Students wear sanitary masks in a classroom at a high school in Shanghai, China on May 7, 2020

The United States accused China and Russia on Friday of increasing their cooperation in spreading a false account of the new coronavirus pandemic, and said that Beijing increasingly applies techniques perfected by Moscow.

“Even before the COVID-19 crisis, we had assessed a certain level of coordination between Russia and the PRC in the area of ​​propaganda,” said Lea Gabrielle, coordinator of a State Department agency that is responsible for of tracking foreign propaganda.

“But with this pandemic, cooperation has accelerated rapidly,” Gabrielle told reporters.

According to the coordinator, these two states seek to influence public opinion to generate an account of the pandemic that serves “their own ends.”

That department of the State Department, the Global Engagement Center, had reported in February that thousands of accounts linked to Russia on social networks propagated coordinated conspiracy theories according to which the United States is behind the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

China also angered the United States when a Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote a tweet that, without foundation, said the US military had brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, the city where the pandemic originated.

In late March, and after a phone conversation between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the two powers reached an informal truce.

Tensions, however, increased again after the Trump administration accused the Chinese authorities of having been slow to alert the world to the pandemic and of concealing its scope, making them “responsible” for the planetary spread of the virus, the death hundreds of thousands of people and the current unprecedented economic crisis.

In addition, Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, insist on their suspicions that the virus had originated in a laboratory in China, something that both the World Health Organization and the chief scientific adviser of the White House dismiss for lack of tests.

Pompeo “cannot present evidence,” replied Chinese diplomacy, “because it has none.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sided with Beijing on Friday in a call with Xi to denounce “attempts by certain forces to use the epidemic as a pretext to accuse China,” according to the official Xinhua news agency. “Russia will strongly support China,” he added.

According to the Global Engagement Center, China has again stepped up its online information campaign in defense of its handling of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 270,000 people worldwide.

“Beijing is adapting in real time and using more and more techniques that Moscow has applied for a long time,” added Gabrielle.