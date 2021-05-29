US $ 795,000M rescue in the US saved jobs. But how many?

(Bloomberg) – There was a lifeline for millions of American small businesses during the pandemic, or a huge bureaucratic nightmare, depending on who you ask. Even maybe a little of both.

The U.S. government’s extensive Payment Protection Program (PPP) officially ends its 13-month existence on Monday. Economists will study the PPP for much longer than it operated to find out how many jobs it saved.

One of the most cited studies, led by David Autor, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, set the jobs saved by the first round of the PPP at a fairly low level: 2.3 million – at a high cost of $ 224,000 per year. Market Stall. At the other end of the spectrum, two Federal Reserve economists estimated in January that the PPP preserved 13 million jobs at a more modest price of $ 43,000 each.

Overall, the government distributed more than 11.6 million forgivable loans worth $ 795 billion to small businesses since April 2020, an unprecedented program for a segment of the economy that rarely receives direct aid, let alone bailouts. , during economic crises.

But the PPP was created for unprecedented times. The local economy, which bore the brunt of the financial impact of the closures, needed to be saved and quickly, along with the tens of millions of workers employed by small businesses.

The program, which was expanded twice by Congress, had many operational failures from the initial round, and there was frustration at insufficient guidance on how to process loans.

More recently, some lenders complained that the agency running the program, the Small Business Administration (SBA), did not provide enough information on how much money was left.

The agency kept lenders informed of the level of funding on a weekly basis through the program’s bank, said Shannon Giles, an SBA spokeswoman.

About 46% of small businesses whose PPP loans were fully funded were forced to cut jobs at some point since March 1, 2020, while 71% of those that did not get PPP loans said they cut their workforce, according to a 2021 Federal Reserve survey.

Companies that took out PPP loans, which were forgivable on terms that included spending most of the funds on payroll, were much more likely to try to rehire workers later, the survey found.

However, the program was not evenly distributed. Larger businesses with ties to banks were able to borrow millions of dollars without having to give evidence of hardship, while small businesses and sole proprietors struggled with paperwork, worried about ever-changing rules to obtain forgiveness. 1% of the loans.

High-income areas received substantially more loans than low-income communities, according to research by the Cleveland Fed. It was difficult for minority groups other than Asian Americans to access the program as much as whites, according to the data.

But overall, the loans helped keep local businesses afloat during the worst phases of the pandemic and government-imposed quarantines. In June 2020, small business sales fell nearly a third compared to the previous three months, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. Now they are on the rebound, with revenue increasing 3% on that basis in April this year.

