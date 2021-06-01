US $ 14bn of Colombian debt may fall into speculative territory

(Bloomberg) – Bond investors are penalizing Colombian companies for government mistakes, selling corporate debt on speculation that the country is about to be downgraded to speculative debt for the second time.

Dollar bonds of companies based in the Andean country were the worst performers in emerging markets in May, according to a Bloomberg Barclays corporate debt index. Yields on bonds sold by state oil company Ecopetrol SA and Bancolombia SA, the country’s largest bank, reached their highest level since late last year when Colombia was being affected by the pandemic.

The sell-off is due more to Colombia’s sovereign credit rating than to any specific concern about the companies themselves. Last month, President Iván Duque withdrew an ill-timed bill to increase taxes, the finance minister was forced to resign, and popular discontent wreaked havoc. S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country to speculative grade.

Investors are now betting that Fitch Ratings will follow S&P. This would push the sovereign rating into speculation territory and lead to the forced sale of up to $ 2 billion in sovereign bonds by money managers who only have investment-grade debt, according to Bank of America estimates. According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., there is already about $ 14.3 billion of corporate debt that is about to fall into the category of “junk.”

“There is already a reduction in investor appetite for debt in general, even without the Fitch downgrade,” said Munir Jalil, BTG Pactual’s chief economist for the Andean region. A downgrade could see corporate bond spreads rise to 40 to 60 basis points above the sovereign, twice as much as before the S&P decision, according to Jalil.

For now, Colombia maintains its investment grade rating in two of the three main rating agencies. Moody’s Investors Service assigns it a Baa2 rating, two notches above the speculation category. Fitch said it plans to conduct the semiannual review of its BBB- rating in a month or two.

Some corporate bond prices already reflect market expectations that a downgrade is a certainty. JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note that “in general, valuations seem to already incorporate the risk of depreciation.”

The yields on the 10-year bonds sold by Ecopetrol are higher than those of the also state-owned Petróleo Brasileiro SA with a speculative rating. Empresas Públicas de Medellín, or EPM, and Promigas posted some of the biggest losses in Latin America in May.

Two groups

Not all is pessimism. In general, Colombian companies face few short-term dollar-denominated bond maturities and have bolstered cash reserves over the past year, according to Fitch.

Fitch estimates that the ratings of more than half of the companies it covers would not be affected by a sovereign cut. That group includes financial conglomerate Grupo Sura and power company Grupo Energía Bogotá and Promigas.

But there is another group of at least eight companies in which the government owns a stake or that would be affected by a change in the ratings ceiling in the country. These include Ecopetrol, Interconectado Eléctrica SA, EPM and Isagen SA, among others.

For those bonds, investors say the sell-off is likely to continue.

“When Fitch downgrades, the investment grade loss of companies close to the sovereign will materialize,” he said. Sergio Olarte, analyst at Scotiabank Colpatria in Bogotá. “When that happens, prices should go down.”

