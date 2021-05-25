US 10-Year Inflationary Breakevens Fall: Chart

EFE videos

Ecuador receives the first conservative president in two decades with expectation

Quito, May 24 (EFE) .- Ecuadorians welcomed Guillermo Lasso, the first conservative to assume the Presidency in twenty years, between expectation and uncertainty, and who will face the task of uniting a society in which a strong ideological rancor persists between left and right. Hundreds of people gathered since morning hours in the surroundings of the National Assembly of Quito to support the new president in his inauguration, and followed his inaugural speech through cell phones and a large screen placed by his legislative group, a few meters from the headquarters of the Comptroller’s Office, burned in the heat of the social protest of October 2019. “In this Government that is born today, of the new century of republicanism (in Ecuador), the era of caudillos ends,” proclaimed the new President, who assured that “he will govern for all”, to restore the values ​​of the struggle of the Ecuadorian patriots 200 years ago. The day of the inauguration, established by the Constitutional Charter, coincides with the anniversary of the Battle of Pichincha, which gave Ecuador independence and which will celebrate its bicentennial next year. The streets of the capital were today relatively empty due to the festive day, and only the surroundings of the Assembly and the Carondelet Palace, seat of the Presidency, showed the typical bustle of the investiture day. VARIOPINTO SUPPORT Several of the followers of the president of the conservative CREO, defender of a political and economic liberalism understood as a guarantor of freedoms and human rights, carried tricolor and white flags of the political movement led by Lasso. Citizens from different parts of the country also gathered, such as Josefina Tigasi, a peasant from the province of Cotopaxi, who carried a large banner of an environmental group. “We, as indigenous people, are supporting Guillermo Lasso. He has to give to the poor and rural people, we gave him the vote,” this Ecuadorian woman wearing a green hat with a feather, characteristic of her Andean nationality, told Efe. The new president manifested in his address to Parliament, after receiving the presidential sash, his intention to “leave no one behind” and that he will lead a government that encompasses social diversity and different orientations of thought. Ariel Bailón, national president of the Network of Social Organizations of Ecuador, told Efe that it was “a historic day” for the country, and that civil society will support the consultations formulated by the new president, “we hope there are lights for our country, for all Ecuadorians, “he added. BATTLE ZONE The Parque del Arbolito and the surrounding area of ​​El Ejido, which were the scene of intense clashes during the social protest against adjustment measures adopted by the Lenín Moreno government in 2019, today concentrated Lasso’s supporters, but also some detractors . Thus, carrying banners that read “A clown leaves and another enters”, or “Justice, prison for Moreno”, half a dozen people expressed their rejection of the course of politics in the Andean country. “It is impossible that Quito, who gave his vote to a banker, does not realize that he is a fascist person, sold to the majority powers of the right,” said Lorena Pinto, a 47-year-old from Quito who participated in the tiny protest . Along with her, another small demonstration, in this case of Colombian groups, took advantage of the occasion to condemn the political crisis in the neighboring country and accuse its president, Iván Duque, of the situation, who finally did not reach the investiture. POLARIZATION CHALLENGE The hopes of many Ecuadorians who see with the arrival of Lasso the end of Correismo, which ruled the country for a decade, followed by the Moreno Executive, who distanced himself from the ideological line of his predecessor, collide with the opposition represented by the political heirs of Rafael Correa, and the multinational Pachakutik movement, the second political force. Political analyst Santiago Basabe, professor of Comparative Politics at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, recalled that with twelve deputies, “the ruling party will be in a clear minority”, so that “the possibility of approving bills will only be given if agreements, negotiation and the granting of spaces prevail “. The president of the Legislative Chamber, Guadalupe Llori, indicated in her speech prior to the placement of the presidential sash, that “the word left is not bad, nor the word right, nor the word ideology, the danger is in harmful words and perverse attitudes, corruption, impunity, authoritarianism, exploitation, discrimination and xenophobia “. Daniela Brik (c) EFE Agency