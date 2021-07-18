Uruguayan soccer is suspended after the suicide of soccer player Williams Martínez

“In accordance with the resolution of the MUFP, which requests the suspension of the remainder of the disputed date as a result of the death of the player Williams Martinez, the Executive Board resolves to suspend the pending matches of the 11th Stage of the Apertura Tournament”, published the AUF on his official Twitter account.

This Sunday three games were going to be played while on Monday the day was going to close with the last game of the date. At the moment, the AUF did not announce when the eleventh date of Uruguayan First Division football will resume, whose only leader is Plaza Colonia.

Martinez, 38, he was playing the Apertura tournament of the Second Division with Villa Teresa Although he had some dates off campus because he had been diagnosed with covid-19 on June 23.

The experienced footballer had a long career that included teams such as Defensor Sporting, Argentine Ferro, West Bromwich -where he shared a team with the renowned ex-footballer Nwankwo Kanu, or Reims, where he was managed by Franco-Spanish Luis Fernández).

In February of this year, the Uruguayan footballer Santiago ‘Morro’ García committed suicide at his home in Argentina while he was active in the Godoy Cruz of that country. Both players were teammates in 2014, at the Uruguayan River Plate.

