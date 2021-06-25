Uruguayan National Team: Cavani’s message after his goal and victory in the Copa América

The forward of the Manchester United Edinson Cavani He said on Thursday that Uruguay was a fair winner in the match in which they beat Bolivia 0-2 in the fourth day of Group A of the Copa América that is played in Brazil.

“I believe that we are fair winners today, we hope to continue like this, we hope to continue improving and continue to gain pace for what is to come,” Cavani said in a statement after the match played at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá.

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Moya Espinoza, Cruz Azul partner, is murdered with a shot to the head

The striker, author of one of the goals, considered that one of the keys to achieving victory was trying to “improve more and more, leaving everything with the same intensity as the other games.”

At the same time, they sought to “have a little more tranquility and a little more play to create more” and have greater arrivals at the goal guarded by the Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

“We were doing it little by little, I think that from the first minute we went out with that intention and little by little we were doing it,” said ‘el Matador’ Cavani.

The team led by Óscar Washington Tabárez achieved its first victory in the Copa América at the expense of Bolivia led by Venezuelan César Farías.

With the result, Celeste is third in group A with four units and Green remained bottom without points, waiting for what happens in the match between Paraguay and Chile.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content