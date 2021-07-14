Uruguayan meat exports to Argentina in record: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Clashes between the Argentine beef industry and the Administration of President Alberto Fernández could be reestablishing a niche market that, two decades ago, caused Uruguay to regularly sell several thousand tons of beef a year to its neighbor more big. In the first half of 2021, beef exports to Argentina reached 1,361 metric tons, a 10-year high, amid an increase in June that occurred immediately after a strike by Argentine ranchers protesting export restrictions implemented by the Government. While Argentina limits exports to combat double-digit inflation, Uruguay’s total beef shipments increased 25% compared to a year earlier, to 241,381 tons.

