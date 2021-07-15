in Football

Uruguayan Gabriel Fernández would be a new reinforcement of FC Juárez

The soccer player Gabriel “Toro” Fernández del Celta Vigo inside of Spanish League, would become the new reinforcement of the Bravos de Juárez in the MX League, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico and Spain, the board of both teams would already have an agreement for the Uruguayan striker to come as a reinforcement to the team led by Ricardo Ferretti.

According to the information currently being handled, Gabriel “Toro” Fernández is tied up to get to Juárez FC, by way of a loan with an option to buy to reinforce his attack after the departure of William Mendieta.

Gabriel Fernández is 27 years old and has just played for Celta de Vigo and Real Zaragoza in Spanish football, arriving in Liga MX to accompany Paraguayan forward Darío Lezcano in Juárez FC’s attack.

