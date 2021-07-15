Uruguayan Gabriel Fernández would be a new reinforcement of FC Juárez

The soccer player Gabriel “Toro” Fernández del Celta Vigo inside of Spanish League, would become the new reinforcement of the Bravos de Juárez in the MX League, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico and Spain, the board of both teams would already have an agreement for the Uruguayan striker to come as a reinforcement to the team led by Ricardo Ferretti.

According to the information currently being handled, Gabriel “Toro” Fernández is tied up to get to Juárez FC, by way of a loan with an option to buy to reinforce his attack after the departure of William Mendieta.

According to various reports, Gabriel Fernández would be a new Bravos player , it is even managed that the player is in Ciudad Juárez . The 27-year-old Uruguayan would arrive via loan from Celta de Vigo of Spain, owner of his letter. # LigaBBVAMX # FCJuarez pic.twitter.com/AsRpR4SQ4G – Territorio Bravos (@TerritorioBravo) July 14, 2021

Gabriel Fernández is 27 years old and has just played for Celta de Vigo and Real Zaragoza in Spanish football, arriving in Liga MX to accompany Paraguayan forward Darío Lezcano in Juárez FC’s attack.

NEW FOREIGN REINFORCEMENT Gabriel Fernández comes to reinforce the attack of the Braves of FC Juárez, he arrives from Celta de Vigo, Ricardo Ferretti has followed him since he directed Tigres of the UANL. pic.twitter.com/A8pbT3dM0Z – Bravo Fan (@BravoFanMX) July 14, 2021

