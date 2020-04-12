In the midst of a total quarantine, the New Delhi police intercepted a Uruguayan embassy official riding a bicycle on the Paschimi Marg road in Vasant Vihar, where many embassies are located and is also the residence of many of the diplomats stationed in the national capital.

Valentina Obispo, Head of Administration of the Uruguayan embassy, ​​was detained by the uniformed after the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) reported that she regularly went out on the public highway “without taking into account the seriousness of the situation” .

Being delayed, the diplomat discussed with the police about the validity of the guidelines issued by the Indian government.

The police officer rebuked her: “There is an order and you are not following it.” The Bishop, however, maintained throughout the incident that his embassy had not received such a quarantine order and offered to show him the mailbox of the diplomatic delegation, to prove it.

“It has to follow the government’s mandate. He is not following the closure directive given by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, “the officer became confused. “Your honorable Prime Minister is very honorable, but we received nothing at the embassy,” Bishop replied.

Hours after the incident became known, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry issued a statement criticizing the isolation violation. As stated in the text, “the Foreign Ministry encourages all staff working in the Diplomatic Missions and Consular Offices of Uruguay to fully comply with all the standards established by the authorities to which they are accredited, including health regulations “

Furthermore, he revealed that Bishop is not a career diplomat but was “hired locally by the Embassy of Uruguay in India” to work in the consular area. Currently, he is in charge of handling the cases of Uruguayans stranded in India. According to the Chancellor, the bicycle with which he appears in the images “is his only means of transportation.” In any case, he assured in the statement, he is gathering information and investigating the facts “to take the appropriate measures.”

The filming does not show it, but the Indian media and the police assured that Bishop went on his bicycle screaming: “You cannot demand anything of me. You can’t ask me to wear a mask. “

Mandatory isolation was decreed in India on March 25. In times of normality, pre-pandemic, the country of 1.3 billion inhabitants used to offer images of crowded streets, so the police tightened controls to prevent massive violations of the order. In this context, the attitude of the Uruguayan diplomat was transformed into a national scandal that reached all television channels.

Contagions grow and prepare quarantine extension

The India has almost tripled the number of coronavirus infections almost a week, from 3,000 to 8,356 cases, including the death of at least 273 people, 34 of them in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the country is experiencing a growth curve of cases, which leads to doubling the number of infections every 4.1 days, however, it has weighted the isolation measure as “successful”.

The Asian country has tried to contain as much as possible the spread of the virus, worried about the devastating effect it can have between a population that is mostly poor and a poor health system that could easily collapse.

The Prime Minister this Sunday called for “force” from his country, the second most populous in the world after China, to face the outbreak, amid plans for an imminent extension, of at least two more weeks, of the confinement of his 1.3 billion inhabitants, in isolation since last March 25.

Although the central government has not made the official announcement of the extension of the confinement, the head of the New Delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal, assured on Twitter on Saturday that “it is the correct measure” to contain the spread of the virus among the population.

“India’s position is better than that of many developed countries because we started confinement early. If it stops now, all profits would be lost. To consolidate, it is necessary to extend it ”Kejriwal said, assuring that after four hours of discussions with the 13 regional heads of government, the prime minister made the “right decision.”