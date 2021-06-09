Uruguay was not “up to the task” but faces the Cup with “enthusiasm”

06/09/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

.

The Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez acknowledged this Wednesday that the team led by Oscar Washington Tabárez did not “measure up” to what was expected in the double appointment of the World Cup qualifiers, but facing the Copa América with “great enthusiasm”.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account as soon as he arrived in Uruguay from Venezuela, where Celeste drew 0-0 the day before against the local team, the Atlético de Madrid striker pointed out that the team must “improve.”

“Yesterday it was not won that it was what we wanted. We were left with feelings of not having been at the height that identifies us. NOBODY (sic) said that the ELIMINATORIES (sic) are easy. Now be aware that there are things to improve as always and prepare for something that generates a LOT of ILLUSION (sic) “, he published Suarez.

The Uruguayan soccer team arrived this Wednesday morning at the Carrasco International Airport, located on the outskirts of Montevideo, from Caracas and boarded two buses heading to the Celeste Complex.

In this sports facility, the team under the orders of Tabárez He will stay focused until he travels to Brazil, where he will debut in the Copa América on June 18 against Argentina.

As reported in its networks by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), the players were subjected to the PCR test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and, later, they will resume training.

After two goalless draws against Paraguay and Venezuela, Uruguay occupies the fourth place in the classification of the South American qualifying rounds of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with 8 points, behind Brazil (18), Argentina (12) and Ecuador (9). although with a feeling of bad play and with a negative balance of 287 minutes without scoring.

For the Copa América, La Celeste recovers Edinson Cavani, qwho was suspended due to his expulsion against Brazil on the fourth World Cup date, as well as Maxi Gómez and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who tested positive for covid-19, and Darwin Núñez, injured.

However, it will be this Thursday when the definitive list of players who will travel to Brazil with the purpose of adding the sixteenth Copa América for the showcases of Uruguay is known, 10 years after its last conquest, in Argentina.