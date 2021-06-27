Uruguay vs Paraguay: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

The Uruguay national team and the squad of Paraguay They will be measured in the match corresponding to day 5 of group A of the Copa América on the field of the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time this Monday. The game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal.

The Uruguayan squad has managed to add four points in this tournament, after accumulating a victory, a draw and a defeat in this Copa América, so the victory against the Paraguayan team in Monday’s duel will be vital to continue with aspirations to advance to the next phase.

For its part, the Guaraní team in second place in the group with 6 units and will try to achieve the leadership of the group with a victory to catch up with Argentina and wait for the Albicelestes not to win their match, but with this the Paraguayans will seek to go on their way to the next phase.

Uruguay and Paraguay have met 26 times in the Copa América, with an important dominance of the Charrúa, where they have managed to obtain 14 victories, 6 draws and 6 defeats against the Guarani.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF URUGUAY AND PARAGUAY

Uruguay: Muslera (P), Giménez, Godín, Viña, Nandez, Vecino, Valverde, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Suárez, Cavani.

Paraguay: A. Silva, A. Espínola, G. Gómez, J. Alonso, D. Martínez, Á. Cardozo, M. Villasanti, M. Almirón, B. Samudio, C. González, S. Arzamendia.

