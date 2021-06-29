Uruguay vs Paraguay: Lineups for the Copa América J5 match

The Uruguay national team and the squad of Paraguay They are measured this afternoon in the match corresponding to day 5 of group A of the Copa América on the field of the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, in order to add three units that maintain the aspirations of both teams.

Uruguay has managed to add four points in this tournament, after accumulating a victory, a draw and a defeat in this Copa América, so that victory will be vital to stay alive.

For its part, Paraguay is second in the group with 6 units and will try to achieve the leadership of the group with a victory to catch up with Argentina, hoping that the Albiceleste does not win their match.

Uruguay and Paraguay have met 26 times in the Copa América, with an important dominance of the Charrúa, where they have managed to obtain 14 victories, 6 draws and 6 defeats against the Guarani.

URUGUAY VS PARAGUAY MATCH ALIGNMENTS

Uruguay: Muslera (P), Giménez, Godín, Viña, Nandez, Vecino, Valverde, Bentacur, De La Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Cavani.

Paraguay: Silva (P), Espínola, Rojas, Alonso (C), Alderete, Giménez, Villasanti, Almirón, Samudio, Ávalos, Romero.

