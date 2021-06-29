Uruguay vs Paraguay: Eduardo Berizzo’s words after losing in the Copa América

The selector of Paraguay, Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, assured that the duel between his squad and Uruguay, played this Monday at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, was “even” despite the defeat.

“It was an even game that was decided because they converted at the beginning of the game and we couldn’t, but I don’t think our game was bad,” he stressed.

When asked about the things he did not like about his team, the coach replied that he should say that in the locker room and not in a press conference. However, he took advantage of that question to analyze the game and stressed that in the first minutes Albirroja had a hard time “setting marks”.

“They played with a lot of fluidity, too much. After the 15th minute we adjusted the marks and began to equalize the game, ending the second half going to the front in search of the result. Unfortunately, the goal at the beginning determines the course of the game,” he said.

For Berizzo, his team gave everything and it was with a great attitude at the front so now he will only have to think about what is coming. Regarding the next game, against Peru, he pointed out that Paraguay will face “a team that has played well for a long time, that is associated, that has elaboration with dangerous people in attack.”

In that duel, Paraguay will not have any player suspended after several of those who accumulated yellow cards stayed on Monday in the substitute bench, one of them captain Gustavo Gómez.

Finally, Berizzo stressed that he still does not know what type of injury midfielder Miguel Almirón suffered, who had to leave the field 33 minutes into the first half. At the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 with a penalty from Edinson Cavani in the 21st minute of the first stage.

With this result, the Celeste finished in second place in its area and met with Colombia on July 3 in Brasilia. Paraguay, meanwhile, will play the day before against Peru in Goiania. The remaining matches in the quarterfinals will be Argentina-Ecuador and Brazil-Chile.

