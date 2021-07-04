Uruguay vs Colombia: Óscar Tabarez leaves his players secret after losing in Copa América

The Uruguay coach, Oscar Washington Tabárez He regretted this Saturday the elimination of the Copa América in the quarterfinals at the expense of Colombia but clarified that he has nothing to reproach his players.

He admitted that his pupils were “very touched”, as they had the illusion of staying longer in the Copa América, but warned that the focus is now on the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Also read: Yanet García raises the temperature with a photo in a lace bodysuit and translucent fabric

“We had alternation, at the beginning of the two halves we were dominant, then they imposed things,” said Tabárez at the end of the game played at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia.

Uruguay and Colombia played an even match that ended goalless and that, in the definition from 12 steps, goalkeeper David Ospina was the key player in stopping the shots at José María Giménez and Matías Viña.

The Celeste coach regretted Uruguay’s lack of forcefulness at the time of the definition since the matches go through “not receiving goals and for making them.”

“It is something that will have to be improved. Sometimes there are certain negative streaks and that is when we must most insist on working to find solutions, the problem is detected and the opportunity we will have to see if we solve it are the next matches by Eliminatory “, he highlighted.

The coach also recalled that this is an elimination of the same characteristics as that of the last Copa América, also played in Brazil, when it was left out on penalties against Peru.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM defeats Atlético Morelia in a friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

“There is nothing to reproach, simply regret that we cannot continue in the Cup, but I do not think it lacked compared to previous moments, I believe in the game the team improved,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content