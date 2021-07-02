Uruguay vs. Colombia: lineups, schedules and where to watch the Copa América quarterfinal match

Saturday with duel of the titans in the America’s Cup 2021, Uruguay will measure forces against an old acquaintance such as Colombia at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia for a place in the semifinals of the most important tournament for national teams in the continent.

There is still the memory of the round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in which Colombia became strong and eliminated the Uruguayans with a goal from James Rodríguez. The cucuteño is no longer there, but they will have to take care of footballers like Muriel or Zapata.

Cuadrado is the most dangerous of the coffee growers and will lose the duel due to the accumulation of yellow cards. The last time they met each other was for the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 and Celeste thrashed 0-3 in Barranquilla.

Uruguay comes from second in Group A after accumulating seven points in four games: they beat Paraguay 1-0, Bolivia 2-0, drew 1-1 against Chile and lost 0-1 against the Argentines.

Colombia was third in Group B with 4 units, they beat Ecuador 0-1, tied with Venezuela 0-0 and fell 2-1 against Peru and Brazil.

The winner of this match will be seen against the winner of Argentina vs. Ecuador in the semifinals.

Probable lineups:

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, José M. Giménez, Diego Godín, Federico Viña; Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Nico De La Cruz; Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez. DT: Óscar Tabárez.

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Daniel Muñoz, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Díaz; Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Stadium: Mané Garrincha National Stadium, Brasilia

Referee: Jesús Gil (ESP)

Date: Saturday, July 3

Last duels

Uruguay 2-0 Colombia (2013) | Qualifiers to Brazil 2014

Colombia 2-0 Uruguay (2014) | 8th finals of the World Cup in Brazil

Uruguay 3-0 Colombia (2015) | Qualifiers to Russia 2018

Colombia 2-2 Uruguay (2016) | Qualifiers to Russia 2018

Colombia 0-3 Uruguay (2020) | Qualifiers to Qatar 2022

Hours and where to see it

United States: 6:00 p.m. Eastern / 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time | FS2, Univision, TUDN, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo

Mexico: 5:00 pm | SKY Sports, Blue to Go and Fanatiz México

Colombia: 5:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Play Deportes, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol TV, RCN Television and Caracol Play

Uruguay: 7:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TeleDoce Uruguay, DIRECTV Play Sports

Venezuela: 6:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports (Simple TV) and DIRECTV Play Sports

Argentina: 7:00 pm | TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina and DIRECTV Play Sports

Chile: 6:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Deportes, TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports Go, TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 3

Bolivia: 6:00 pm | Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: 7:00 pm | FOX Sports 1 Brasil, FOX Sports Web, FOX Sports App and NOW NET e Claro

Ecuador: 5:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Ecuador and DIRECTV Play Sports

Also read: Unusual: they collect signatures to repeat the match of France vs. Switzerland Euro 2020