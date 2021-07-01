Uruguay vs Colombia: Diego Godín would be out for the quarterfinals of the Copa América

The defender Diego Godin focuses the concerns of the coaching staff of the Uruguayan soccer team with a view to the quarterfinal match with Colombia this Saturday at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

The Cagliari player and captain of the Celeste is still “under medical observation” after the discomfort in the twin that arose during the match against Paraguay, a source from the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) informed ..

Also read: Liga MX presents the official calendar of the 2021 Apertura Tournament

In the last group A match, played on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Godín started in the first half and was substituted at half-time. And he was seen during the second half sitting on the bench applying ice to his leg.

For this reason, the defender did a specific job this Wednesday, separate from the rest of his teammates, in the Training Center of the Brasiliense club, with a view to the quarter-final match against Colombia.

The players attended a technical talk on the field of play, after which they exercised under the orders of physical trainer José Herrera. At the end of the session, according to the AUF, the Uruguayans played soccer, tennis and soccer in confined spaces.

The men led by Óscar Washington Tabárez will train again this Thursday at the facilities of the Brasiliense club, in the Brazilian capital. La Celeste comes to the meeting with the motivation of having played their best match in the competition against Paraguay, although with concern about the lack of a goal.

For this reason, it is a fact that Luis Suárez will return to the title to accompany Edinson Cavani up front. The Atlético de Madrid footballer could replace Giorgian de Arrascaeta or Nicolás de la Cruz.

Uruguay finished second in group A, with 7 points, three behind Argentina, the undefeated leader of the team. Those from Tabárez won two games (Bolivia and Paraguay), drew against Chile and lost with Albiceleste.

Also read: Liga MX: Martinoli is ‘upset’ with the signing of Lionel Messi to Toluca FC

In case of obtaining a victory against the coffee team, Uruguay will face the winner of the game between Argentina and Ecuador, which will also take place on Saturday in the city of Goiania.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content