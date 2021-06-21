in Football

Uruguay vs Chile: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the Copa América match

The Copa América activity continues this Thursday, June 20, with the meeting between the Chilean National Team and the Uruguay national team in the match corresponding to day 3 of group B, at the Pantanal Arena and you will be able to see it this Monday, June 21 at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

Uruguay has only played one match, since on matchday 1 they rested, so it will be their second match, after losing to Argentina.

Chile, for its part, will seek its second victory and place itself at the top of Group B above the Argentine National Team.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF URUGUAY vs CHILE

Uruguay: Muslera, Cáceres, Giménez, Godín, González, Viña, Vecino, Betancour, Suárez, Rodríguez, Valverde.

Chile: Bravo, Isla, Medel, Maripán, Mena, Vidal, Pulgar, Aránguiz, Meneses, Vargas and Brereton.

