Uruguay vs Chile: Lineups for the Copa América match

The Copa América activity continues this Monday, June 21, with the meeting between the Chilean National Team and the Selection of Uruguay, An important match in group B, as some positions are beginning to be defined towards the quarterfinals.

Uruguay has only played one game, since on matchday 1 it rested, so it will be its second game, after losing to Argentina and will seek to climb positions in the Group B table.

Both Lasarte and Tabarez will go out with all their arsenal in search of the three points and thus line up for the match of Day 3.

ALIGNMENTS OF URUGUAY vs CHILE

Uruguay: Muslera, Giménez, Godín, González, Viña, Vecino, De la Cruz, Suárez, Cavani, De Arrascaeta and Valverde.

chili: Bravo, Isla, Medel, Maripán, Mena, Vidal, Pulgar, Sierralta, Aranguiz, Vargas and Brereton.

