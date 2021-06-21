Uruguay, to break a historic scoring badge

06/21/2021 at 7:05 AM CEST

With Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, one of the most feared couples on the continent, Uruguay is going through, for the second time in its history, an alarming scoring drought: four consecutive games without seeing the door… and all of them official, qualifying for the World Cup and the America’s Cup. On the other occasion, in 1976, they were friendly preparatory to face the qualifying phase for Argentina 78.

The Uruguayan goal is absolutely defined in the match against Chile (at 23:00 CEST) in Group A, at the Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá: to see the door again to obtain the first victory in the competition, after the failed debut against Argentina (1-0). The losing streak has been dragging on since November of last year when, with a team of circumstances without Suarez they fell in the Centennial against Brazil (0-2), in a qualifying match for the World Cup. And now, in June, he added two very disturbing 0-0 against Paraguay, at home, and Venezuela, away.

Maestro Tabárez will continue with his immovable 4-4-2, in a very rolling 11 with Muslera under sticks, the central pair Godin-Gimenez who created their automatisms in Atleti, a midfield where he fell Fede Valverde (Real Madrid) and Betancour (Juventus) with De la Cruz (River Plate), who has to supply the couple Suarez-Cavani.

The veteran coach continues with a well-known scheme and with names that he fully trusts. Blaugrana Araújo will continue on the bench, learning in training and patiently waiting for his moment

MISTAKE IN THE CHILEAN CONCENTRATION

La Roja, which has 4 points in two games, has lived the last few hours troubled by the denunciations by the Chilean press that the health bubble in the concentration hotel in Cuiabá was broken. It was recognized that a hairdresser entered but multiple media say that women had access for a sexual party and that even the coach, Martín Lasarte, would be suspecting that he would resign. One more mess in the always troubled historical extrafield of this selection, where behavior and discipline problems flourish.

THE TECHNICAL DATA OF URUGUAY – CHILE

Uruguay: Muslera; Martín Cáceres, Giménez, Godín, Viña; Giovanni González, Torreira, Betancour, De La Cruz; Luis Suárez and Cavani.

Chili: Claudio Bravo; Isla, Gary Medel, Maripán, Mena; Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal; Brereton, Meneses and Vargas.

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil).

Stadium: Pantanal Arena (Cuiabá).

Schedule: At 23:00 CEST.

The other match of the third day of Group B will be played in Brasilia (at 02:00 CEST) between Argentina, which has four points in two games, and Paraguay, which in their only match beat Bolivia 3-1.