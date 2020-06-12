MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Uruguay’s Foreign Minister, Ernesto Talvi, has agreed with the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, on his exit from the portfolio and has now assured that Venezuela “is not a democracy.”

The departure of Talvi, who has held the position just over 100 days, comes after the controversy that arose after he refused to call Venezuela “dictatorship”, considering that, due to his position, he had to use “respectful language ” Talvi’s comment generated internal tensions in the Uruguayan government, which confirmed his position that in the Caribbean nation “there is no democracy.”

Lacalle Pou promised during the electoral campaign that he would change the foreign policy of the previous Broad Front administrations, anticipating, among other things, the recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “president in charge” of Venezuela.

In this context, in a press conference collected by the local newspaper ‘El País’, Talvi has specified that there is still no date for his departure from the Foreign Ministry. “We have not set deadlines,” he said, while specifying that what he wants is “to reach another role within the coalition” of the Uruguayan government.

Regarding Venezuela, he added that in the Latin American country “Human Rights are systematically violated.” He also pointed out that it was agreed “to avoid using the terms that had been used in the campaign or even before entering politics because we felt that there was an opportunity to open a door to contribute to a dialogue that would allow a democratic solution in Venezuela “

“Do you want to know what the President told me when we talked about this? ‘Ernesto, you and I think the same about the Venezuelan regime. I can say certain things, you can’t. Do whatever it takes to do your job.'” added Talvi.