Uruguay tangled with Paraguay in a knockout match: 0-0 draw

Uruguay got tangled up with Paraguay in a knockout match: 0-0 draw



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 3, 2021, 07:21 pm

The charrúas worry, since they have two consecutive games without winning at home in qualifying.

The Uruguay national team could not be home on the seventh date of the South American Qualifying to Qatar 2022, and barely drew 0-0 with Paraguay in Montevideo, worrying his fans by completing his second home game without scoring.

There was an air of controversy and injustice, as a VAR decision annulled a goal play for the Uruguayan team, and ‘harmed those led by Óscar Washington Tabárez.

Uruguay felt the absence of Édinson Cavani in the attack and Luis Suárez, although he tried, could not decipher the Guarani defense. And it is that although the Uruguayan team was overturned on the Paraguayan without many ideas, it suffered in defense due to the counterattacks that the visitor achieved, so Fernando Muslera was a figure for the local.