Uruguay surpasses Chile in the odds for its Copa América match

06/19/2021 at 9:21 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As in every edition, the America Cup is leaving us great crosses and, this coming Monday, the eventuality will be repeated thanks to the confrontation between Uruguay Y chili, two of the strongest candidates to win the championship.

Despite the fierce confrontation, the bookmakers place the Charruas as the winners, paying his conquest at 2.1. In the case of Chileans, victory is quoted at 3.5, leaving the tie at 3.25. Also, interestingly, exculé Luis Suárez is the one who is most likely to become the scorer of the night, paying his target at 4 and a possible hat-trick at 25.

Taking up the statistics, Uruguay has not lost against Chile since 2016 Y, in their last 15 games, record 7 wins, 4 draws Y 4 defeats. However, those of Oscar Tabárez debuted in the tournament with a loss to Argentina, unlike the team led by Martin Lasarte who has managed to add 4 of his 6 disputed points. Thus, there is no doubt that it will be a tight match, even though, a priori, the imposition of Uruguay on chili on the horizon.