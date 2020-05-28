Leonardo Silveira, owner of a Montevideo bookstore, is optimistic about the future now that Uruguay is starting a gradual reopening of business, after the country maintained one of the lowest levels of Covid-19 in Latin America, at a time when the region becomes an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The South American nation of 3.5 million inhabitants, known for its beef, relaxed lifestyle and legalized marijuana, recorded 789 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 22 deaths, about 23 cases for every 100,000 people – – Brazil has almost 200 cases for every 100 thousand people.

Uruguay reacted quickly in March, when the first cases were detected, adopting a voluntary quarantine, monitoring and tracking mass infections, random tests and the use of models to predict how the disease would progress in different parts of the territory.

Without registering deaths since May 23, government adviser Rafael Radi said last week that the situation is under “relative control”.

Now the country is reactivating the economy, which includes a staggered return to classes. Some are calling it Latin American New Zealand, given the similarity of the size of its population and the number of deaths.

In May, customers who hadn’t shown up in a while began to return to the bookstore, said Silveira.

“People come not only to buy books, but to see you and talk for a while. It’s a joy to see them – from a distance, but together here at the store.”

In addition to Brazil, which has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, countries in the region such as Chile, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia have much higher infection rates than Uruguay.

Paraguay kept its cases at a similar level, but with much tougher measures, including the mobilization of the military to force obedience to isolation.

Adriana Garcia da Rosa, a 57-year-old pediatrician from Montevideo, said the success was due to good government planning and that flu vaccines helped to ease the pressure of seasonal diseases on the health system.

“The people of Uruguay reacted well and followed government regulations, making it possible to control the pandemic efficiently.”

Giovanni Escalante, Uruguayan representative at the Pan American Health Organization, said the country’s success is due to rapid reaction, robust measures and the creation of a crisis committee led by health and epidemiology experts.

But one concern remains: northern Uruguay is bordered by Brazil, which currently has the second highest number of registered cases in the world.

