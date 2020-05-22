Uruguay.- Luis Lacalle Pou president of Uruguay, reported that students from that South American country will return to classes in three phases starting on June 1, lifting the closing of classrooms ordered on March 13 and framed in the strategy to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The president said that a combination of face-to-face and virtual classes will be implemented to maintain a social distancing and that there will be changes in the way recesses are carried out.

The directors of both public and private schools are concerned about the procedures to comply with the “new normal” measures, added Lacalle Pou.

Government announced face-to-face and voluntary return to classes from June.

Know the schedule. https://t.co/aRM9Ei9JWS – Presidential Communication (@compresidencia) May 22, 2020

After reviving the construction sector, rural schools and public offices, President Lacalle Pou authorized a voluntary and gradual return to classes in all grades of schools in Uruguay with permanent monitoring.

The government decided to enable the return to classes, but the return is voluntary, said the president. Uruguayan; He anticipated that the three phases of the opening will be on June 1, 15 and 29.

Authorities of the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP) pointed out that the idea is that This Monday, May 25, the educational centers will reopen so that the directors, teachers and service assistants will attend to coordinate the resumption of classes.

