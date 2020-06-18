The Uruguayan Justice granted the extradition request to Sebastián Romero, the left-wing militant who became known for firing with a kind of homemade mortar at the police in December 2017, during the clashes over the pension reform in the National Congress, according to party sources informed Infobae.

Romero is a member of the Socialist Party of Unified Workers (PSTU) and had escaped out of the country. He was arrested at the end of May in Uruguay, in the city of Chuy, after an investigation by Interpol and the Federal Police, after being on the run for two years for a cause for « public intimidation ” promoted by the government of Mauricio Macri.

Popularly known as « the fat man with the mortar », Romero was immortalized by Infobae photographer Nicolás Stulberg. Her image became an icon of social networks and was one of the former Security Minister’s favorite targets, Patricia Bullrich, whose portfolio requested a red circular Interpol for his arrest and offered a reward of one million pesos to anyone who provided data to clarify his whereabouts.

« We inform everyone that Uruguayan Justice ordered the extradition of Sebastián Romero, an Argentine social fighter detained in Uruguay at the request of the Interior Ministry of the repressive and anti-popular government of Mauricio Macri, » announced a statement from the organization this morning. Crysol, who represents former political prisoners in Uruguay, and who met with the PSTU leader yesterday.

Romero had a court hearing scheduled this morning with the 32nd Criminal Court of First Instance of Montevideo, in charge of Patricia Rodriguez. He was detained in the Libertad prison, in the Uruguayan department of San José, awaiting his extradition.

Federal judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral He had requested the extradition request from the Foreign Ministry, through a letter to arrange for the transfer to Sebastián Romero. The process, which although it does not have established deadlines, was resolved in just a few weeks. Once the transfer is made, Romero must appear in the courts of Comodoro Py, in the Retiro neighborhood, to be investigated by Canicoba Corral for Alejandra Mangano, the prosecutor in the case.

Romero, 35, is accused of the crimes of public intimidation and resistance to authority. He was involved in a case that was processed by judge Sergio Torres, whose investigation had 69 arrested, of which 58 were dismissed for irregularities and deficiencies in the apprehension of the accused.