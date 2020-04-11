The ship was carrying around 210 passengers, of whom at least 112 were infected with coronaviruses.

Uruguayan authorities evacuated 112 Australian and New Zealand tourists on Friday – most infected with the new coronavirus– of the cruise Australian Greg Mortimer, anchored off the coast of Montevideo since March 27 after embarking days ago in Argentina, where they contracted the infection after a trip through Antarctica. The government coordinates the impending repatriation by air.

“Thank you Uruguay“it read on a flag hanging from the balcony of a cabin in the Greg Mortimer while arriving at the capital port. Since the ship with 210 passengers and crew was anchored two weeks ago off the coast of Montevideo, several medical contingents have gone to watch over his health, in addition to monitoring his condition through WhatsApp.

Of the total number of people on board, 120 were infected. In previous days, eight tourists were evacuated and interned in health centers in Montevideo.

The repatriation of 96 Australians and 16 New Zealanders will now be carried out, for which a humanitarian corridor with unprecedented biosecurity measures for the South American country has been established. The Airbus 340 – 300, from the Hi Fly airline, arrived at Uruguay from Lisbon on the same Friday after five in the morning to transport passengers to Oceania in the early hours of Saturday.

Of the eight tourists who had previously been evacuated, five have already been discharged and three will fly, leaving a total of 115 people on the flight to Oceania.