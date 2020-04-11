MONTEVIDEO, Apr 10 (.) – Uruguay began an operation on Friday afternoon to repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders who remained aboard the cruise ship Greg Mortimer, stranded in Uruguayan waters since March 27 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said that the evacuees included five people who were hospitalized in private sanatoriums in Montevideo, who recovered in time to board the plane to Melbourne.

Meanwhile, due to their delicate state of health, two Australians and one British will remain in intensive care.

The ship docked in the port of Montevideo at 18:30 local time (2030 GMT) and from 21:30 the passengers will disembark, directly to the buses that will take them to the airport.

Travelers will use a specially arranged terminal, with strict sanitary security measures, since most are infected with Covid-19. The plane’s takeoff from the air terminal was announced for 1.40 a.m. on Saturday.

The “humanitarian corridor” will allow 96 Australians and 16 New Zealanders to return home but will not include passengers of other nationalities, who will remain on the ship pending negotiations with their home nations.

Among them are Americans, British, Jamaicans and citizens of various European countries, according to the Foreign Ministry.

