Uruguay adds Luis Suárez and completes his fourth day of training

05/29/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

EFE

With Luis Suarez Already together with his teammates, Uruguay completed this Saturday its fourth day of training in the Celeste Complex, with his mind set on the matches in front of Paraguay Y Venezuela of the South American qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The forward of the Atlético de Madrid came to Montevideo and moved from the Carrasco International Airport to the field where the practices are carried out under the orders of Oscar Washington Tabárez.

In addition to the scorer, the goalkeeper also worked Fernando Muslera placeholder image; the defenders Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Sebastian Coates, Ronald Araújo Y Martin Cáceres; and the midfielders Federico Valverde, Nahitan Nández, Matías Vecino, Lucas Torreira placeholder image Y Rodrigo Bentancur.

They will be added in the next few days Martin Campaign, Matías Viña, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolas de la Cruz, Brian Rodriguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta Y Jonathan Rodriguez, who will arrive from abroad.

Also Sergio Rochet, Giovanni gonzalez, Joaquin Piquerez, Facundo Torres placeholder image Y Juan Ignacio Ramirez, five players from the local media who will join after this weekend they play the third day of the Uruguayan Championship with their teams.

This Sunday, the players who are at the disposal of the coaching staff will return to carry out a training session in the morning, while on Monday they will concentrate for the first of the two games.

On Thursday, June 3, Uruguay will receive Paraguay in the stadium Centenary. Five days later, the Celeste will face Venezuela in the stadium Olympic of the central University.

In these matches, the Uruguayan team will not be able to count on the scorer Edinson cavani, who is suspended after seeing the red card in the match against Brazil of the previous day.

With four knockout dates already played, Uruguay is in fifth position with six points, below Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador Y Paraguay.