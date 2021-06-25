Urszula Radwanska gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 09:30 CEST

Urszula Radwanska, Polish, number 233 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and thirty-two minutes to Slovak Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, number 122 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Polish player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 66% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and got 58% of the service points. As for the Slovak, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 71%, 7 double faults and 49% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.