Urszula Radwanska defeated Fang Ying Xun in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

Urszula Radwanska, Polish, number 233 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 6-1 and 6-0 in fifty-nine minutes to Fang Ying Xun, Chinese tennis player, number 222 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The Chinese player did not manage to break serve at all, while Radwanska did it 5 times. In addition, the Polish player had a 53% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points, while her rival obtained a 65% effectiveness, made 8 double faults and managed to win 41% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.