Úrsula Corberó talks about ‘Snake Eyes: The origin’

The film hits theaters August 13

‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, directed by Robert Schwentke, presents the story of the mythical character of the universe ‘G.I. Joe‘to which the actor gives life Henry golding.

In it, the actress Ursula Corberó, already recognized as an international star since her Tokyo role in ‘The Money Heist‘, gives life to La Baronesa, one of the villains in the film.

We have taken the opportunity to speak with the actress to tell us about her experience in this blockbuster. For the film, an action title, Corberó has received harsh martial arts training, as has the rest of the cast. And that already started from a series like ‘La casa de papel’, which is not exactly a story with a slow-paced plot. In fact, as the actress says, she thought that the previous work on the hit Netflix series had been enough, but no, given that she had a bad time the first two weeks given the harshness of the previous work, although later, as she points out, it deserved worth it, when you see that you are improving, and that the results are seen when shooting.

Both characters, Tokio and the Baroness, are women of action, but she admits that the Baroness is much more “pro” than the protagonist of ‘The paper house’, since she is much more human, while in ‘Snake Eyes : The Origin ‘plays a superheroine.

The tape hits theaters August 13. Along with Corberó are Henry golding, Andrew Koji, Samara weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro hira, Iko Uwais or Steven Allerick among others.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Patricia J. Garcinuno.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io