Úrsula Corberó said goodbye to La casa de papel

The paper house is preparing to say goodbye to its last season on Netflix, and Úrsula Corberó has already shared an emotional post.

La casa de papel, the great Spanish success within the Netflix, it will come to an end. After several seasons that were a trend, fiction is preparing to premiere its last season this year, if the fans are lucky. Very recently, the filming of the fifth installment came to an end and its cast began to say goodbye to the team. This time it was the turn of Ursula Corberó.

“It started as a robbery, it ended as a family. The filming of Part 5 is over, and we can’t wait for them to see how this story ends, ”Netflix shared on his social networks, with an image that brought together most of the protagonists La casa de papel, although with the inclusion of Berlin (Pedro Alonso), which caused confusion.

In social networks, several interpreters of Netflix fiction had already begun to say goodbye to the fans and the team that made this great project possible. Recently, Úrsula Corberó was the one who took the time to share some very intimate images of the filming and wrote an emotional message to accompany them.

The emotional message

The message shared by Úrsula Coberto, the actress who gives life to Tokio and who is part of Snake Eyes: The Origin, was the following: “End of a stage. Fuck what a trip. I’m going to miss my friends a lot. Thanks to everyone for so much, I hope the fifth is at the level you deserve, what you have given us is great. Jarana forever ”.

At the moment, Netflix did not disclose the official date on which the final season of La casa de papel will arrive in its catalog, although it is known that it will be in the last months of the year. In addition, they have not revealed much about the plot, but Pedro Alonso had anticipated that “spooky moments” await us and Úrsula herself anticipated at the time: “My mother, you are going to freak out with the fifth.”