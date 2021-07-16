Úrsula Corberó looked incredible on her jump to Hollywood

Actress Úrsula Corberó looked incredible in the presentation of the movie ‘Snake Eyes: El Origen’. He prepares to make his leap to Hollywood.

Ursula Corberó she wore an incredible look at the presentation of her new film, after her holidays in Ibiza.

The actress made the leap to Hollywood with her participation in the new film “Snake Eyes: The Origin”, and as expected, it was completely flaunted.

With a loose red dress, printed with flowers in different shades and shapes, the feeling of The Money Heist it looked fresh and very natural.

He also added to his look some shoes with a barely perceptible heel, although fully lined with the same pattern as the dress.

Combined to perfection, the heels closed her style with a half bun.

With two informal symmetrical buns in her hair that exposed her face, the actress proves that less is always more.

Do not hesitate: Kristen Stewart wears a ring that ignites marriage rumors

The bangs become the protagonist. With her hair grown out, the protagonist of the biggest heist series says goodbye to her pixie cut.

Accompanied by a neutral makeup in brick color, the actress had the shadows applied with the smoky eye technique, that lengthens the look with a feline finish.

With very subtle makeup in the lip area and super natural skin, her makeup was aimed at focusing on the look. And he achieve it.

The new film is a spin-off of the GI Joe films, directed by Robert Schwentke. In the case of a superhero film, we will see in the cast Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Iko Uwais, Samara Weaving and Peter Mensah.

The film tells the story of a mysterious lone wrestler, known as “Snake Eyes.”

He is greeted and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan named Arashikage, but discovers that his loyalty is put to the test when secrets from his past are revealed, as he finally sets out to become the famous GI Joe.

The new production arrives on July 23 at Paramount Pictures.

Read on: Mila Kunis is back in acting and looks sensational