Úrsula Corberó’s transformation has been a constant evolution in style to take it to the seat it occupies today. Through her character ‘Tokyo’ in La Casa de Papel, the actress has experienced different styles in outfits and looks that make her a seductive image to be followed by millions of fans worldwide.

In 2017 came the premiere of the phenomenon that sweeps the world and being part of the cast he brought out the best in his vocation for fashion and has let his unique style flow. Her hairstyle, makeup and every dress she shows is part of what’s on trend or it will be in a few weeks, and this is what her followers know.

The style that looks today, A pixie cut with short hair that fills her with an enigma in her outfits was her last change of look, but before reaching this first, she took her long, wavy, blonde, orange, bob hair until she reached a very correct current choice of how to wear her hair: short, messy and with a volume that makes her look very sexy.

The global boost that La Casa de Papel has given helped Úrsula Corberó, 30, has consolidated its fashionista status these last two years, through a daring, bold and elegant style that enchants everyone and with which it always presents itself with a different touch at each event.

Before achieving fame, the actress was already known in the Spanish show business for her performances in the films’ Who killed Bambi? ‘,’ Losing the north ‘and’ How to survive a farewell ‘, in addition to the teen series’ Física o Chemistry ‘that lasted seven seasons, but nothing like the boost that La Casa de Papel gave him until he was catapulted into a success by broadcasting via streaming.

The impulse of La Casa de Papel was the success of Úrsula Corberó

The popular and enigmatic ‘Tokio’ of La Casa de Papel is a young actress who has forged an image with which she has conquered the following public and all those who see her walking on the red carpet, imposing an eccentric street style with an elegance that makes her a role model.

Her style is unique and at each step along a red carpet, she enchants and dazzles with her proposals for incredible dresses that steal the eyes, as the Trendencias portal reviews. These have been her best outfits:

At the premiere of La Casa del Papel 3 season in Paris, Úrsula wore a black mini dress with a large bow that gave her that chic touch.

Her most sensual side is exalted with this outfit black leather mini skirt, combined with a printed crop topor and jacket.

With this Red mini dress, Úrsula dazzled, with a square neckline, long sleeves, gathered and sensual. The accessories and collected hairstyle were the perfect complement to this look in which she stood out with a silver chocker with shiny details.

At the 2016 Goya Awards, the actress triumphed with a Teresa Helbig model, a simple maroon velvet dress, with a neckline on her skirt and endless opening on the skirt that revealed her spectacular curves.

At the MIM festival awards, the bride of the Argentine Chino Darín, opted for a wonderful long asymmetrical black sequin dress from Nina Ricci, combined with an interesting maxi belt that marked her slim waist.

And at the Cannes Film Festival, at the premiere of ‘Everyone Knows’, he knew how to impact with a black dress with fringe details in the transparent skirt of Dian Von Furstenberg.

In 2018, at the premiere of the movie ‘The Tree of Blood’, he wore a black and white suit, in a cropped jacket, a basic black top and flared pants, trimmed with gold thread and matching buttons. The chic detail was the red boots that brought out the outfit.

