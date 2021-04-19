Urraca CF leaves Gijón Industrial without scoring points (0-2)

04/18/2021 at 11:57 PM CEST

The Magpie added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-2 against him Gijón Industrial this sunday in the Santa Cruz. The Gijón Industrial wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Tuilla by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Magpie CF lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Lenense. With this good result, the llanisco set is fourth, while the Gijón Industrial is sixth at the end of the duel.

The first half of the duel started in a positive way for the Llanisco team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Alex sandoval shortly after the start of the game, specifically in minute 3. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who increased their distance with a goal from Meana in minute 68, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Gijón Industrial who entered the game were Quintana, Valero Y Naya replacing Ivan Suarez, Lluch Y Pablo Ferreiro, while changes in the Magpie They were Campillo, Luis Garavito, Pablo Miranda, Ramonin Y Serum, who entered to replace Javi alonso, Adrian, Didi, Ruben Exposito Y Mathe.

The referee showed a total of six cards: two yellow cards to the Gijón Industrial, specifically to Lluch Y David and three to Magpie (Mathe, Ruben Exposito Y Alex sandoval). Also, there was a red card to Chery by the visiting team.

With this result, the Gijón Industrial he gets 27 points and the Magpie get 28 points after winning the duel.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the Gijón Industrial will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Royal Titanic at home, while the Magpie CF will play in his fief against him Sports Flow.

Data sheetGijón Industrial:Chus Lastra, Iván Suárez (Quintana, min.63), Suárez, Chopa, Lluch (Valero, min.76), Alvaro, Borja López, Pablo Ferreiro (Naya, min.76), David, Riki Navarro and RickyMagpie CF:José Luis, Alex Sandoval, Rubén Expósito (Ramonín, min.74), Meana, Didi (Pablo Miranda, min.70), Fonsi, Javi Alonso (Campillo, min.63), Agus Porto, Adrián (Luis Garavito, min. 70), Mathe (Serum, min.74) and CheryStadium:Santa CruzGoals:Alex Sandoval (0-1, min. 3) and Meana (0-2, min. 68)