Urquidy shines on the mound and the Astros beat Baltimore | Excelsior

BALTIMORE

José Altuve silenced the boos at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy allowed three hits in seven innings and the Houston Astros reached 10 wins consecutive when they overwhelmed the Baltimore Orioles 13-0 on Wednesday.

Yordan Álvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas McCormick also blew the wall by the Astros, who beat the Orioles 26-3 during their sweep in the three-game series. The Astros’ 10-win streak is the longest for the team since May 2019 and is two wins off the franchise record.

Altuve was greeted with boos every at-bat during the series., especially for having won the Most Valuable Player award during the 2017 season in which the Astros won the World Series and it was later discovered that they had been stealing signals.

The Venezuelan has been booed in practically every stadium this seasonHowever, he reached 17 homers with his board in the fourth inning against Thomas Eshelman (0-1) that made it 6-0.

Alvarez and Toro homered in the seventh off knucklehead Mickey Jannis and McCormick blew the fence out of people on the trails in the eighth.

The Mexican Urquidy (6-3) didn’t need to be dominant in an evening in which the Astros spread 17 hits.The right-hander, however, struck out six, walked one and allowed a single runner to get past middle. He has won six of his last seven decisions and has stayed on the mound at least seven innings in three consecutive starts.

Baltimore has lost 13 of 14 and on Thursday will try to stop a 19-game losing streak on the road. when they meet the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

For the Astros, Venezuelan José Altuve 5-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Cubans Yulieski Gurriel 4-2 with one produced and one scored; Yordan Alvarez 3-1 with one RBI and two runs. Puerto Ricans Carlos Correa 4-2 with two RBIs and two runs; Martín Maldonado 4-1 with one scored. The Dominican Robel García 1-1 with a scored.

For the Orioles, the Venezuelans Anthony Santander 3-1; Freddy Galvis 3-0. The Dominicans Maikel Franco 3-1; Pedro Severino 1-0.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.