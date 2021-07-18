Urkullu asks Sánchez to reconsider the mandatory use of outdoor masks

Lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu, in a file photo (Photo: Iñaki Berasaluce / Europa Press via .)

The lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, has again pronounced on a hypothetical tightening of the restrictions to control the increase in coronavirus infections. The leader of the Basque Government has asked Pedro Sánchez to reconsider the mandatory use of the mask outdoors.

He did so in an interview in Deia in which the Lehendakari recalled that the government decree law that exempts the use of the mask in certain places has to be validated by Congress on Wednesday. “It is a good occasion for the Spanish Government to reconsider this issue,” he specified.

Urkullu has acknowledged that no one expected the high number of infections that are taking place, which he attributes to the speed of contagion of the delta variant. However, he stressed that this time it is not affecting the health system as in previous waves.

About the alarm status

The leader of the Executive of Euskadi has also been asked if he considers that the Executive should impose the state of alarm again. Íñigo Urkullo has argued that the incidence of the delta variant on other indicators will have to be assessed. However, he has been blunt in stating that “clothes would not hurt me if I had to.”

The Lehendakari believes that if the situation “goes wrong” in the health field, some other measure should be put on the table. “I do not know if it has to be with the state of alarm but in any case that it is an umbrella for the whole of the State,” he pointed out.

