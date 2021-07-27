Urijah Faber praised TJ Dillashaw’s return at UFC Vegas 32: “Champion mentality”

Former teammate of TJ Dillashaw, Urijah Faber spoke of the return of the former bantamweight champion. In the opinion of “The California Kid”, the American showed a champion mentality in the main event of UFC Vegas 32, but he assures that Cory Sandhagen he landed the best shots of the match.

The statements were made in an interview with Submission Radio.

“I think I use my time away well and come back as the same guy he always was, as an older guy, who grew a lot from what he did in the last few years. TJ is much older now than when he started in the sport and I think that works in his favor, as he is a natural competitor. When it comes to competing, that guy has a legitimate champion mentality. ” he claimed Faber.

Faber He admitted that he liked the main fight last Saturday and stated that, in his opinion, Cory Sandhagen did more damage to the face of TJ.

“Yes, it was super. I didn’t want to miss that fight and it really was amazing. I mean, from where I was looking, I thought that victory could have gone to either of us. Me I thought Sandhagen won by getting more damage on Dillashaw and by landing the best shots, ”concluded Urijah.

On his return at MMA after two years of suspension for doping, TJ Dillashaw beat Cory Sandhagen by decision divided into the stellar of UFC Vegas 32. The former bantamweight champion could soon have a chance to regain his belt.

