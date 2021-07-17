Urías has good support; keep up the pace

MEXICO CITY.

Sinaloan Julio Urías became the first pitcher of the season to reach a dozen major league wins. The Los Angeles Dodgers began the second half of the season with a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Urías was the first pitcher to reach 9, 11 and 12 wins this season.

CJ Cron hit a bases loaded homer in the third inning, that was all the damage Urias allowed in 5 2/3 innings.

He entered the game as the most supportive pitcher he receives from his offense in the National League with an average of 7.62 runs every nine innings. Yesterday that trend continued and the Dodgers put him on the road to victory before he even showed up to pitch, by firing off a five-run rally in the first inning that included an RBI hit of two by Cody Bellinger and a home run by three from Chris Taylor.

It is the eighth time Urías has had at least nine support runs this season.

In the third inning, Urías allowed hits from Garrett Hampson, Brendan Rogers and after dominating the mighty Trevor Story, he hit Blackmon and left the table set for Cron.

The left-hander immediately took his thorn out with the bat, hitting, later scoring the first of five more runs the Dodgers had between the fourth and fifth for the ultimate lead.

This offense is incredible, ”Urías said at the end of the game. “The truth is that winning games like this is easy. They are great professionals and I have been fortunate that they come out like this many times ”, he added about the offensive support.

The Mexican left-hander completed his work with a walk and struck out three batters.

It is always good to start like this after the break, there is always the risk of losing the rhythm, but today I felt good ”.

Luis Urías is the Brewers’ second-best home runner this season. Photo: AP

THE WICHO REACHED 13 HOMES

Sonoran Luis Urías started the second half of the season on fire by hitting his 13th homer and added a double during the Milwaukee Brewers’ 11-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Urías drove in two touchdowns to reach 44 for the season, while he scored twice to add 45 and lead his team.

The Brewers’ third baseman reached 15 doubles on the season and going 4-2 left his batting average at .241.

Luis Urías is the second best home runner on his team, only behind Avisail García, who also blew the wall yesterday to reach 17.

Brewers lost yesterday’s match against Reds 5-3, but in the sixth he turned it around with three runs and in the eighth they secured the victory with an attack of five, in which the Mexican’s homers stood out.

Willy Adames hit the tenth homer with the Milwaukee flannel and the 15th of the season after starting with the Tampa Bay Rays.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.