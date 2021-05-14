Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland in plans for UFC 265

A middleweight fight would be close to being finalized for the UFC 265 undercard. Uriah Hall will face Sean Strickland.

The match was revealed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto this Friday morning.

Hall, it will seek to extend its great phase. In his last fight, he beat Chris Weidman on UFC 261 after his rival broke his leg. Uriah is on a four win streak and is known for his strong striking, with 13 wins per KO / TKO.

Stickland, comes from a similar situation. The Californian is on a four-win streak. Sean comes from beating Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 23. A victory against Hall, it would give him a big boost in his next fight in the division.

UFC 265 the next one will be held August 7th in a place to be defined.